Skoda Kodiaq Bookings Officially Open

The new Skoda Kodiaq will be launched in India around Diwali and will be a very important product for Skoda to take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour amongst others. Skoda India have officially listed the Kodiaq on their website and dealers have officially started taking bookings for the same. The booking amount for the Skoda Kodiaq is Rs 20,000 and dealers expect a late October or early November delivery schedule. Dealers have also confirmed that the new Skoda Kodiaq will be available with both the petrol and the diesel engines when launched later this year. We have driven the Skoda Kodiaq and have told you a lot about it. In fact, the SUV is even currently undergoing testing in India.

Skoda Kodiaq ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Skoda Kodiaq will also get all-wheel-drive and the 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard across all variants with the petrol and diesel engine. The petrol engine, a 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged unit will make 177 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine will be available in two states of tune. The 2.0 litre diesel, 4-cylinder turbocharged unit will make either 147 bhp and 340 Nm or 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak power and torque giving it enough grunt to take on its competition from Toyota and Ford.

Skoda Kodiaq is likely to be launched around Diwali

The Skoda Kodiaq is based on the same MQB platform that underpins the likes of the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan. The difference though is the fact that the Kodiaq is a seven-seater SUV while the Tiguan will only get a five-seater configuration. The large and roomy cabin is well appointed but the real appeal of the Kodiaq will be its brawny styling that gives it great road presence and unique design that although not pretty in the conventional sense, is quite appealing to most.

