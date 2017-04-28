Skoda Karoq SUV To Replace Yeti; To Be Unveiled Next Month

While it may be a very capable SUV, the Yeti is now officially dead making way for the all-new 'Skoda Karoq' SUV that has been officially unveiled. The unveil comes just hours after the test mule was spotted in Europe. A series of camouflaged images showcase the prototype Karoq, while its world premiere is scheduled on 18th May 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. The new Karoq is slotted below the company's flagship SUV - Kodiaq and interestingly shares much than just the design language. Skoda's affinity for Alaska continues with the Karoq too.

Skoda Karoq

The Karoq nameplate is a combination of terms KAA'RAQ, which means car and arrow and is inspired from Alutiq, an indigenous tribe from the Kodiak island archipelago, located off the southern coast of Alaska. The new SUV is also based on Volkswagen Group's MQB platform and will be sharing its underpinnings with the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan and SEAT Ateca. The Yeti replacement measures 4382 mm in length, 1841 mm in width and 1605 mm in height. Interestingly, the Skoda Karoq sits longer and wider than the Yeti, but is shorter than its predecessor. The wheelbase though has grown larger by 60 mm at 2638 mm. The AWD versions of the SUV will get a slightly shorter wheelbase at 2630 mm.

Skoda Karoq

In terms of design, the Skoda Karoq mimics the new Kodiaq heavily. The funky lines of the Yeti have made way for a more sharper design language with the crystalline lines, bold grille and angular wheel arches. The SUV is expected to feature full LED headlamps, while the rear will mimic the C-shaped LED tail lamps from the Kodiaq.

Skoda Karoq

The cabin of the 2018 Skoda Karoq is yet to be revealed, but we are certain it won't stray too much from the one on the flagship Kodiaq. The model will be a strict 5-seater though, and is expected to be the first Skoda model to get an all-digital instrument console. It will also feature ambient lighting, electric tailgate, MirrorLink, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Skoda does reveal that the new Karoq will have a cargo capacity of 521 litres that can be expanded to 1810 litres with the rear seats folded.

The all-new Skoda Karoq will be using two petrol and three diesel engine options. There will be a new 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor for international markets featuring cylinder deactivation, while there will also be the 2-litre TDI diesel engine with 189 bhp of power on tap. Transmission options will include the 6-speed manual and the 7-speed DSG automatic unit. Prominently a Front-Wheel Drive model, there will be AWD as well.

More details will be available on 18th May when the Skoda Karoq makes its official debut. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.