Sherco-TVS Factory Rally Team Announced For Merzouga Rally

Sherco-TVS Factory Rally team has announced its team for the upcoming Merzouga Rally. Abdul Wahid Tanveer, who recently won the Dakar Challenge series India Baja event, will make his debut along with Dakar riders - Aravind KP, Juan Pedrero and Adrien Metge. The six-day Merzouga Rally kicks off on 7 May 2017 in the dunes of Morocco. This will be the eighth edition of the Merzouga Rally and will consist of six stages in this year's edition. All the finishers at the Merzouga Rally will have the assurance of being able to participate at the Dakar Rally.

Juan Pedrero, Adrien Metge and Aravind KP

Debutant Abdul Wahid Tanveer finished third to claim the prize at the India Baja Dakar Challenge in Rajasthan last month, automatically qualifying for the Merzouga Rally. The idea behind bringing the Dakar Challenge was to give people like Tanveer a chance to get into the Dakar Rally.

"There are certain experiences that are etched as memories of a lifetime. Winning the Dakar Challenge is one of those special memories. It is this challenge that has opened doors for me in the international arena, and the first challenge around the corner is Merzouga rally. It is a stepping stone for my dream of Dakar. I can't thank TVS Racing enough for providing me the platform to showcase my talents and supporting me in every situation. This win is not about me but more about our team and I hope we can continue our success story at Merzouga," Tanveer told CarandBike.com.

Aravind KP and Abdul Wahid Tanveer

The Merzouga Rally pursues two objectives: to be a must-do event in the preparation for the official teams and a springboard for the amateurs who want to try their luck on the adventure that is the Dakar. For the Dakar rally, this rally will be a benchmark to evaluate the technical and physical level of riders.

"Merzouga Rally is a good preparatory ground for Dakar. I have a lot to prepare for this challenge and hope to do well. I have been spending a lot of time on my motorcycle. Preparations are going on in full swing; we undergoing extensive riding and fitness training under the supervision of TVS Racing team. We are gearing up for the Merzouga challenge," said Aravind KP.

Sherco-TVS Factory Rally team members practicing

The Sherco TVS riders will be riding on RTR 450 Dakar spec motorcycles specifically tuned to meet the rally requirements. The 135 kg Dakar machines use four-stroke, dual overhead cam (DOHC) and four-valve technology and produce around 65 hp. The front suspension has been given compression and rebound adjustment tuned to help the motorcycle to provide better traction on sand dunes while the rear suspension is adjustable. High velocity ports, redesigned cam shaft, modified crankshaft and re-tuned ECM will help give better performance.

Aravind KP is the the first Indian rider for Sherco TVS Rally Factory team to participate at the Dakar Rally 2017 and has won 17 championships in the domestic and international circuit. Team mate Abdul Wahid Tanveer won the Dakar Challenge at India Baja last month thus qualifying for Merzouga Rally. He was crowned champion in the National Supercross and National Rally 2016. He has also been awarded by FMSCI as supercross Champion in Group A category and Rally Champion in Superbike upto 600cc category.

Sherco-TVS Factory Rally rider Juan Pedrero

The Indian duo will be supported by experienced Sherco-TVS teammates Juan Pedrero and Adrien Metge. Pedrero has participated in Dakar eight times and has secured a position in top 11 slot four times. He stood 13th at the 2017 Dakar for the Sherco-TVS Factory Rally team. Pedrero won the Sardinia Rally last year and secured 7th position at Morocco Rally in 2015. Adrien Metge has been the Brazilian Enduro and Rally Champion in 2014 and 2015. He stood 22nd at Dakar this year for the Sherco-TVS Factory Rally team.