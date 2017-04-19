Shanghai Auto Show 2017: Volkswagen Takes Wraps off the I.D. Crozz Concept

While electric mobility may not be a theme at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show, manufacturers are making the best use of the motor show to showcase their latest development in the electric/sustainable mobility space. Volkswagen is developing an entire range of new electric vehicles and have showcased its latest EV, the I.D. Crozz at the Shanghai Auto Show. The company is very clear that its primary focus is sustainable mobility and therefore, it wishes to be the global market leader in the EV space by 2025.

(Volkswagen I.D. Crozz Concept-dashboard)

Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management, Volkswagen Brand, said, "By 2025, we want to boost annual sales of electric vehicles to one million units. The I.D. CROZZ will play a key role in that. Production will begin in 2020." The four-door car is the brand's first electrically powered crossover utility vehicle (CUV) - a coupe and sport utility vehicle (SUV) in one.

(Volkswagen I.D. Crozz Concept-cutaway)

The Crozz is the third model in the I.D. range. Earlier, Volkswagen had shown the I.D. at last year's Paris Motor Show and the I.D. Buzz at the 2017 Detriot Auto Show. The car has a total power output of 225 kW and will have a range of about 500 kilometres on a single charge. VW will also provide a fast charging system, which can recharge the battery of the I.D. Crozz up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes flat. The company also says that the I.D. Crozz will have a top speed of 180 kmph. The car will also feature an AWD system.

(Volkswagen I.D. Crozz Concept-rear)

Volkswagen will offer a host of connectivity systems on the I.D. Crozz and have likened it to a 'smartphone on wheels' as well. Important information is displayed on the driver's visual field by way of augmented reality. There will be gesture control as well along with a CleanAir system. The C-shaped LED headlamps and DRLs can also be used to communicate with other road users in the future, when it is launched. VW says that the I. D. Crozz will go into production in 2020. As is the case with all the future vehicles, this too will have an autonomous-driving function.