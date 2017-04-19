Shanghai Auto Show 2017: Renault Explores Future Of Formula 1 With New R.S. 2027 Concept

The 2017 Shanghai Auto Show has commenced and automakers from across the world have brought in some of the most exciting products and concepts this year. French car manufacturer Renault, in particular, has showcased the company's vision of Formula 1 in 2027 with its all-new R.S. 2027 Vision Concept. With the new concepts and its 40 years of experience in Formula 1, Renault envisions what racing's premier series might look like 10 years from now. The manufacturer has stated certain parameters that this future F1 car will employ, with a more human-centric approach to everything.

Renault R.S. 2027 Vision concept envisions F1 cars in 2027

Now, Renault has given us some of the most remarkable concepts over the years which have served as a blueprint for the company future design and technology. In fact, a few months back at the 2016 Paris Motor Show the carmaker unveiled the new Trezor Concept giving a preview of its future design language.

Renault R.S. 2027 Vision Showcased at Shanghai Auto Show 2017

Similarly, we now have the 'R.S. 2027 Vision' with which the company not only focuses on the drivers but also on making the cars more spectacular with features like active LED lighting incorporated into the wheels and moving aerodynamic parts such as the car's active wings. Furthermore, the 'RS 2027 Vision' also comes with a full-electric mode for use along the pit lane that helps in conserving fuel for the main race event. The performance of the car will be further enhanced with Groupe Renault's expertise in four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and very high-energy density batteries for the electric mode.

Renault R.S. 2027 Vision comes with Active LED lighting incorporated into the wheels

Design-wise the RS 2027 Vision comes with a transparent cockpit along with a transparent helmet that allows the drivers to be seen in the heat of the action, as opposed to current cockpits that completely covers the drive from sight. The R.S. 2027 Vision also comes with a stylish C-shaped LED lighting signature that has become a familiar hallmark of Renault's road vehicles. This future F1 car will also create a greater connection with spectators and one of the ways will be allowing fans to view the telemetry data of their favourite driver.

Renault R.S. 2027 Vision's transparent cockpit

Safety has also been given the utmost importance as the R.S. 2027 Vision comes with an autonomous mode that can be activated in the case of an accident. This is aided by an ultra-resistant polycarbonate cockpit canopy to protect against the impact that further keeps the driver safe.

Renault R.S. 2027 Vision gets autonomous tech and ultra-resistant polycarbonate cockpit canopy

Speaking about the R.S. 2027 Vision concept Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing said, "One role of Renault Sport Racing is to anticipate the future of Formula 1 so that it draws a maximum number of fans in an environment consistent with Groupe Renault's objectives. We look forward to generating inspired conversations with the racing community, fans and enthusiasts through this concept that highlights our ideas and desires."