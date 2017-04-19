Shanghai Auto Show 2017: Kia K2 Cross And Pegas Compact Sedan Unveiled

Hyundai-owned subsidiary Kia Motors today unveiled two new cars at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show 2017 - the Kia K2 Cross and Kia Pegas compact sedan. While the models showcased at the event are the Chinese-spec versions, Kia is expected to bring the K2 Cross to India, with a different name of course. Along with the two upcoming cars, the South Korean carmaker also showcased DRiVE WISE driver assistive systems and the company's next-generation in-car technologies with a series of interactive virtual reality (VR) simulators.

Essentially the crossover version of the company's popular Kia K2 compact sedan, the new Kia K2 Cross come with a robust SUV-inspired design. Designed for the urban roads, the five-door crossover measures over 4 metres with a length of 4,240 mm and a width of 1,750 mm and comes with an increased ground clearance of 195mm, which is impressive. It could be a strong rival to Maruti Suzuki's S-Cross in the country.

In terms of design, the K2 cross comes with all that features that enhance its crossover nature with new roof rails for added carrying capacity, a new metallic-style chin guard at the front, and a purposeful new valance at the rear. While the car maintains the same wheelbase as the K2 hatchback, the new body cladding adds to the car's width.

The Kia K2 Cross will be available in two petrol engine options in China - a 99bhp 1.4-litre motor and a more powerful 121 bhp 1.6-litre unit. Both engines feature dual continuously variable valve timing (D-CVVT) technology to maximise combustion efficiency in the cylinders, and power the front wheels via either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Kia Pegas Compact Sedan is exclusivly for China

The Kia Pegas, on the other hand, is a proper mass-market compact sedan which is practical as well as versatile. The Pegas comes with the signature Kia design with a wide, horizontal face offering a sporty stance to the car. It also comes with the company's popular 'tiger nose' grille. Unlike the K2 Cross the Pegas will be manufactured and marketed exclusively in China and we might not get it here in India.

The sedan offers a long 2570 mm wheelbase that ensures a spacious cabin equipped with a host of features like - a large sunroof, front passenger central armrest and more. Under the hood, the new Kia Pegas gets the 1.4-liter multi-point injection petrol engine that makes 94 bhp and develops 133 Nm of peak torque. The engine drives the front wheels and is available with a choice of a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic.

The Kia K2 Cross will go on sale in China in the second quarter of 2017 and as for its launch in India, we'll have to first wait for the brand to begin its local operation which is expected to begin in 2019.