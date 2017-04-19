Shanghai Auto Show 2017: Audi e-Tron Sportback Concept Breaks Cover

Audi showcased its e-Tron Sportback concept at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show, making it clear that electric vehicles are the future of mobility. Audi will be starting the manufacturing of the e-Tron in 2018 and the e-Tron Sportback will go into production in 2019. The e-Tron Sportback, when it goes into production, will have three electric motors with a total output of 320 kW. The front axle will have a single motor while the power to the rear wheels will be sent via two motors. The total power output can reach up to 370 kW when the boost mode is engaged. The claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time is 4.5 seconds while the e-Tron Sportback will have a range of almost 500 kilometres thanks to a battery with an energy content of 95 kilowatt-hours. The battery is positioned below the passenger space, between the two axles. This creates a fairly balanced weight distribution of 52:48 (front: rear) which makes for outstanding driving dynamics.

(Audi e-Tron Sportback Concept)

Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, confirmed: "Our Audi e tron will be starting out in 2018 - the first electric car in its competitive field that is fit for everyday use. With a range of over 310 miles and the special electric driving experience, we will make this sporty SUV the must-have product of the next decade. Following close on its heels, in 2019, comes the production version of the Audi e tron Sportback - an emotional coupé version that is thrillingly identifiable as an electric car at the very first glance."

We do know about the production model, but the e-Tron Sportback concept surely looks handsome and rugged. The wide single-frame grille with the narrow headlamps and the 3-stripe LEDs looks great. Adding to the looks is the sloping roofline culminating in an LED tail lamp bar of sorts that runs across the length of the boot. The concept vehicle sits on big 23-inch wheels having a 6-spoke design which ooze muscle and strength to the graceful looking Sportback coupe. The interior of the concept vehicle looks futuristic too with a driver-biased centre console and a hexagonal steering wheel. The e-Tron Sportback will be less than 5 metres in length, have a wheelbase of 2.93 metres, height of 1.53 metres and a width of 1.98 metres. The dimensions are somewhat similar to that of the Audi A7. 2019 is when Audi will be starting the production but we hope Audi does it sooner.