Scarlett Johansson To Ride Honda NM4 Vultus In 'Ghost In The Shell'

Honda NM4 Vultus, a custom motorcycle, will be seen sharing screen space with Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson in the film 'Ghost in the Shell'. The Honda Vultus will star as the hero bike in the movie produced by Dreamworks Pictures and Paramount Pictures and directed by Rupert Sanders. The Honda Vultus, developed under the keywords of 'neo-futuristic' and 'cool', was launched in April 2014. The NM4 Vultus-based motorcycle featured in the film will be showcased at the 2017 Osaka Motorcycle Show and the 2017 Tokyo Motorcycle Show.

Honda, in a release, said, "The ideal fit between the concept and styling of the NM4 Vultus and the worldview of the film led to the provision of the vehicle for filming. The vehicle in the film was based on design sketches provided by Honda, finessed by the film production team, and subsequently placed in the film as the hero bike ridden by the lead character. The vehicle helps to make the futuristic world depicted in the film more realistic."

The Honda NM4 Vultus, featuring "jet fighter styling" and a broad, angular stance, surrounds the rider in a cloak of "aerodynamic angles inspired by Japanese Manga comics". Honda offers the Vultus in only one colour: menacing black. The Honda Vultus is powered by a 745 cc liquid-cooled SOHC parallel twin-cylinder motor developing 54 bhp and 68 Nm of torque available at 4,750rpm. With a six-speed dual clutch transmission, Honda claims the NM4 Vultur offers crisp, immediate acceleration.

Ghost in the Shell

Now for a little background about the Honda Vultus' role in 'Ghost in the Shell': it will serve as the two-wheeled companion for Scarlett Johansson's character Major, a human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a soldier devoted to stopping the world's most dangerous criminals. The film will be released on 31 March.