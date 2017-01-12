Samsung's New EV Battery Will Have A Range Of 600 Kms And Can Be Fully Charged In Just 20 Minutes

According to the folks at Samsung , the proposed new battery will have a range of up to 600 kilometers. While ye, we understand that there are automakers out there who are also making such claims, but Samsung adds a bit of extra information, which is the most important of them all. The company says that the battery can be 'fast charged' in just 20 minutes and even at 80 per cent, the battery will have enough juice to run 500 kilometres. While we await to see and hear more about this technology from Samsung, we can't help but notice that the future is pretty bright for electric cars.
The battery will be produced at the company's new $357 million plant in Hungary. With a production capability of 50,000 pure electric cars, Samsung will provide battery technology to companies like BMW for the i3, Tesla for the upcoming Model 3, and Ford, whose plans we've already told you everything about.
Sehwoong Jeong, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Automotive Battery & ESS Business of Samsung SDI, said, "By providing the industry-leading technologies and products that meet the demand of our customers and market, we will contribute to a rapid market adoption of EVs in North America and worldwide."
Comments (0)