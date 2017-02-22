Sahara Force India Reveals The 2017 Formula 1 Race Car: VJM10

The racing season is coming back once again and Formula One teams are all up and excited showcase the 2017 F1 race cars. The latest team to reveal is Sahara Force India as it unveiled the new single-seater - VJM10 for the 2017 season.

The VJM10 is Sahara Force India's tenth Formula 1 challenger and was unveiled to the world at the iconic Silverstone circuit in the UK. The VJM10 is powered by a Mercedes-sourced engine that will be more powerful than ever before. However, the F1 car has seen extensive changes as well to comply with the revised rules. You see the new thumb-tip nose that is more prominent on the Force India car and a sharp fin, while the front and rear wings have received significant changes to meet the new aero regulations. The Force India F1 car retains its traditional silver and black livery that looks stellar if you ask us.

The 2017 VJM10 and its drivers

The 2017 season will be an extremely crucial one for Force India, especially after having shown immense growth last year. The team finished fourth in the constructors' championship with 173 points, ahead of legendary teams like Williams and McLaren, while its driver Sergio "Checo" Perez showed appreciable skill having taken the podium twice during the last season. While this Sergio's fourth year with team Force India, his former teammate Nico Hulkenburg has now moved to Renault, and Esteban Ocon has joined in his place.

Apart from Force India, teams Sauber, Williams and Renault too have shown its 2017 F1 cars, while Mercedes-Benz has teased the new Silver Arrows ahead of its reveal later this week.

