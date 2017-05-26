Royal Enfield Tops Dealer Satisfaction In Latest Survey

Royal Enfield has ranked highest in dealer satisfaction among manufacturers of two-wheelers, according to the J.D. Power 2017 India Dealer Satisfaction with Automotive Manufacturers Index (DSWAMI) Study. This is the first time two-wheelers have been included in the survey, and Royal Enfield tops the rankings with a score of 868 on a 1000-point scale, followed by TVS Motor Company at 834. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India ranks third with 808. Fifty-four per cent of all two-wheeler dealerships are expecting their financial performance this year to be better than the previous year, and half of the dealers surveyed are expecting to be profitable.

The study measures dealer satisfaction and identifies dealer attitudes regarding the automotive retail business. Overall dealer satisfaction is determined by examining nine factors: sales team; marketing and sales activities; support from the manufacturer; product; vehicle ordering and delivery; training; warranty claims; after-sales team; and parts. The 2017 study was conducted across dealerships in more than 200 cities throughout India and in association with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Blue

Royal Enfield has been on a roll in terms of sales volumes, with the company selling 4,16,693 bikes in the 2017 financial year which ended on 31 March 2017. And it's the best-selling Royal Enfield Classic 350 which accounted for the bulk of those sales, as much as 68 per cent of total sales. In April this year, the company sold a record number of bikes, selling 60,142 bikes, the highest-ever number of bikes sold in a single month. Out of these numbers, sales in the domestic market alone accounted for 58,564 bikes. Interest in Royal Enfield bikes is still quite strong and there is still a waiting period on most Royal Enfield models of between two to three months.