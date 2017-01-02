Royal Enfield Sales Grow By 42 Per Cent In December, 2016

It looks like Royal Enfield was successfully able to negate the impact of demonetisation and the year-end hoodoo of fewer sales by growing 42 per cent over December, 2015. Last year this month, Royal Enfield sold 40,453 units (Domestic+Exports) and in December, 2016, the company sold 57,398 units. Just to compare, the total sales in the month of November, 2016, Royal Enfield sold 57,313 units, 85 units lesser than in December, 2016. This brings in hope for other two-wheeler manufacturers as well.

Vehicle sales December Year Till Date 2016 2015 Growth 2016 2015 Growth Domestic 56,316 40,037 41% 47,7688 3,54,025 35% Exports 1,082 416 160% 10,574 5,943 78% Total Business 57,398 40,453 42% 48,8262 3,59,968 36%

Speaking on the good performance, Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield, said "2016 has been a remarkable year for Royal Enfield. In February this year, we launched the Himalayan - purpose built for adventure touring that introduced a whole new category of motorcycles in India. The motorcycle has received encouraging response from our customers across the country and on the back of this confidence we launched the Himalayan outside of India in Australia and Colombia in November 2016. The EU compliant Himalayan with an EFI engine was also showcased at EICMA auto show in Milan, Italy."

"Royal Enfield recently launched its first exclusive store in Australia and first exclusive gear store outside India in Jakarta, Indonesia in December. In India, we continued to strengthen our presence adding 117 dealerships (April to December 2016), taking our total footprint to 642 dealerships across India as on December 2016. Our retail growth is a significant milestone for Royal Enfield and is a testimony of our collective focus and passion to constantly enhance consumer experience. Royal Enfield's simple yet evocative motorcycles have been aspirational yet accessible that provides the pure motorcycling experience to our customers. We have continued to increase our production capacity and we have sold 4,88,262 units for the 9 month period from April to December 2016, growing over 36 per cent over the same period last year. Despite demonetisation, our order books continue to be well ahead of our ever increasing production capacity."

The company recently launched the Redditch range of Classic 350 motorcycles in India as well. Royal Enfield definitely ended 2016 on a high.