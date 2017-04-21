Royal Enfield Opens Distribution Subsidiary In Brazil

Royal Enfield has opened its second direct distribution subsidiary outside India, in Brazil. The newly formed subsidiary - Royal Enfield Brazil - will be selling to dealers, as well as conduct all front-end development and support activities such as marketing and after-sales in the country. Royal Enfield's first distribution subsidiary outside India was Royal Enfield North America (RENA), which was established in 2015. Royal Enfield also has strong presence in Colombia, another important two-wheeler market in Latin America. With Sao Paulo as the Brazilian headquarter representing the largest motorcycle community in the country, Royal Enfield has also launched its first flagship store in the heart of the city.

(Royal Enfield Bullet 500 Forest Green)

"We are delighted to be formally entering Brazil, and are able to offer our motorcycles to a whole new group of customers, that will enable us to realise our competitive potential in the fourth biggest motorcycle market in the world. We see a huge opportunity in Brazil that has a hugely underserved mid-sized motorcycle market with a massive commuter base. With motorcycle enthusiasts in Brazil waiting to upgrade to simple yet timeless and evocative motorcycles, Royal Enfield with its authentic British pedigree will be able to provide an excellent alternative with an accessible cost of ownership. In the coming years, Brazil can become one of our bastion markets outside of India and help us become a leader in the middle weight motorcycle segment globally," said Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President, Royal Enfield.

(Royal Enfield Classic 500)

Royal Enfield has entered the Brazilian market with three of its widely popular models in the export market, featuring single-cylinder engines - the Bullet 500, Classic 500 and Continental GT. Claudio Giusti, Country Manager, Royal Enfield Brazil, will lead the subsidiary and its regional office in Sau Paulo and will be responsible for handling operations such as sales, marketing, communication, warranty, and after-sales.