Royal Enfield Motorcycle Range Upgraded To BSIV Norms, Prices Hiked

Royal Enfield had showcased its Euro 4 compliant motorcycles at EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan last year with significant upgrades for the European markets. The bike received rear disc brake, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) and fuel-injection as part of the changes. For India though, RE motorcycles get updates to the engine for BSIV compliance as well Auto Headlamp On (AHO) now available as standard. Classic range continue to use the front disc and rear drum brake setup, while the Continental GT and Himalayan are the only bikes with discs at both ends. The company is yet to confirm what changes were made to the engine in a bid to meet the emission norms. The Royal Enfield line-up now starts at ₹ 1.27 lakh for the Electra 350, going up to ₹ 2.05 lakh for the Continental GT (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).
Royal Enfield has been consistently clocking positive sales in the past years, and, in fact, was one of the few two wheeler manufacturers to report optimistic numbers despite the demonetisation drive. The company has shown immense growth over the years and has also been expanding to newer segments. The latest example being the new Himalayan.
The next offering from RE is expected to be a middleweight motorcycle with a 750 cc twin-cylinder heart. The company has been extremely vocal about its plans to dominate the middle-weight segment globally and the upcoming bike will be a playing an important role in the same as the manufacturer expands to newer markets in recent times.
