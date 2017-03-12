New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Motorcycle Range Upgraded To BSIV Norms, Prices Hiked

All set to meet the 1st April 2017 deadline for introducing BSIV compliant vehicles, Royal Enfield is the latest manufacturer to have silently updated its line-up to the stringent emission norms. While the company is yet to release a statement, Royal Enfield dealerships across the country have confirmed to carandbike.com that the BSIV compliant motorcycles are on their way with production commenced and deliveries set to commence from April. Dealers are already accepting bookings for the new models and the complete range has seen a price hike of ₹ 4000.

Royal Enfield had showcased its Euro 4 compliant motorcycles at EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan last year with significant upgrades for the European markets. The bike received rear disc brake, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) and fuel-injection as part of the changes. For India though, RE motorcycles get updates to the engine for BSIV compliance as well Auto Headlamp On (AHO) now available as standard.
The Electra, Bullet and Classic range continue to use the front disc and rear drum brake setup, while the Continental GT and Himalayan are the only bikes with discs at both ends. The company is yet to confirm what changes were made to the engine in a bid to meet the emission norms. The Royal Enfield line-up now starts at ₹ 1.27 lakh for the Electra 350, going up to ₹ 2.05 lakh for the Continental GT (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Royal Enfield has been consistently clocking positive sales in the past years, and, in fact, was one of the few two wheeler manufacturers to report optimistic numbers despite the demonetisation drive. The company has shown immense growth over the years and has also been expanding to newer segments. The latest example being the new Himalayan.

The next offering from RE is expected to be a middleweight motorcycle with a 750 cc twin-cylinder heart. The company has been extremely vocal about its plans to dominate the middle-weight segment globally and the upcoming bike will be a playing an important role in the same as the manufacturer expands to newer markets in recent times.
