Royal Enfield Continental GT750 Spotted Testing In UK

An almost production-ready version of the new Royal Enfield 750 cc twin-cylinder motorcycle has now been spotted testing in the UK, just days after the new 750 cc parallel-twin Royal Enfield was spotted testing in India. Although there are no new pictures of the new bike, MCN reports that a finished version of the new Royal Enfield model - to be called the Continental GT750 - was spotted testing in the UK. The bike was spotted testing in Spain last year and is expected to be launched within the next few months.

The new Royal Enfield motorcycle will be powered by a 750 cc parallel-twin engine, which is expected to make around 45-50 bhp power, while peak torque is expected to be in the vicinity of 60-65 Nm. With those specs, the new Royal Enfield Continental GT750 will compete against the likes of the Harley-Davidson Street 750 and the Triumph Street Twin. Of course, knowing Royal Enfield's existing product range, the Continental GT750 is expected to be priced very competitively, severely undercutting both the Street 750 and the Street Twin in pricing. The 750 cc twin-cylinder engine of the RE Continental GT750 will be the first new engine after the Royal Enfield Himalayan's single-cylinder, air-cooled 411 cc engine.

Royal Enfield 750cc parallel Twin

In terms of design, the new twin-cylinder Royal Enfield motorcycle looks similar to the café racer design of the Continental GT, and even has the same double cradle chassis and twin shocks of the Conti GT. The chassis is developed by Royal Enfield-owned Harris Performance and the new bike is expected to be fed by fuel injection instead of carburettors. The motorcycle pictured above is of a test bike spotted last year in Spain, and that bike features carburettors. Going by the stringent new Euro 4 emission norms and India moving directly to BS-VI next year, we expect Royal Enfield to introduce the bike with electronic fuel injection and a possible India launch latest by the second half of the year.

Source: Motorcyclenews.com