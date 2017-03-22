Royal Enfield 750 cc Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India

The Royal Enfield 750 cc motorcycle will be the next product from the RE stable, and this new bike will attempt to make Royal Enfield's global ambitions even stronger in the middleweight motorcycle space. While the twin-cylinder motorcycle has been spotted testing internationally on a number of occasions; it was spied for the first time in India. The spy image, however, is that of the rear and only gives a glimpse of the upcoming offering.

Going by previous images, the Royal Enfield twin-cylinder motorcycle adopts the body of a cafe racer and is quite similar to the Continental GT. However, speculations do suggest that the company is only testing the model in the cafe racer avatar and the production-spec version will look different. That said, the spied bike carries the same twin silencers seen on the test model in Spain, albeit finished in black instead of chrome. You can also see new turn indicator placement, as well as chain and sprocket placement, moved to the left side, while the rear suspension setup is also new. At the front, expect to see USD forks doing duty on the twin-pot motorcycle.

The chassis is said to be all-new on the Royal Enfield's upcoming flagship and is likely developed by UK-based motorcycle specialist - Harris Performance. The firm was acquired by Royal Enfield in 2015 and built the RE Himalayan's frame from the ground up. The company was also instrumental in producing the chassis for the Continental GT in the past.

With respect to the powertrain, the 750 cc motor on the upcoming Royal Enfield is expected to churn out around 50 bhp of power, while peak torque is expected in the vicinity of 60-65 Nm. While the previous test models were spotted with carburettors, we do expect the production-spec engine to get fuel-injection. The tech will be needed for the motor to comply with Euro 4 emission norms across Europe as well as India's BS-IV norms. Currently, RE's international range already comes equipped with fuel-injection and there is no reason to believe that this one might not. Moreover, ABS will also be standard on the model, and just might be Royal Enfield's first bike in India to get the safety feature.

Royal Enfield has been vocal about its plans to dominate the middleweight segment globally and the new motorcycle will play a crucial role in the same. Currently, Royal Enfield's total sales account for over 50,000 bikes on an average every month. With the company focusing its efforts on global markets in the recent past, Royal Enfield export numbers have also seen some increase, up by 7 per cent in February 2017 on a year-on-year basis. The company has been expanding its presence across different markets over the past couple of years and Eicher Motors - CEO, Siddhartha Lal even moved base to the UK to further concentrate on global operations. That said, the bike is expected to be revealed globally first, before being introduced in the country.