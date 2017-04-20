New Cars and Bikes in India

Road Tax Not To Be Subsumed Under GST: Former CBEC Chairman

Last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had suggested that road tax should also be a part of GST.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The GST rate for all passenger vehicles has been fixed at 28 per cent
  • SIAM had advised last year that road tax should be a part of GST
  • GST is expected to offer incentives for smaller, fuel-efficient cars

Road tax paid by automobile owners will not be subsumed under the GST (Goods and Services Tax), said Najib Shah, former Chairman, Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), on Tuesday.

Shah disclosed this during his address to the managing committee members of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

Besides, Shah said that GSTN (Goods and Services Tax Network) systems will undergo trials for efficient tax collection.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
