Road Tax Not To Be Subsumed Under GST: Former CBEC Chairman

Road tax paid by automobile owners will not be subsumed under the GST (Goods and Services Tax), said Najib Shah, former Chairman, Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), on Tuesday.
Shah disclosed this during his address to the managing committee members of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.
Besides, Shah said that GSTN (Goods and Services Tax Network) systems will undergo trials for efficient tax collection.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments (0)