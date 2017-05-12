Road Racing Legend John McGuinness Injured In Bike Crash

Road racing legend John McGuinness suffered a crash during qualifying at the North West 200 event in Northern Ireland. The 45-year-old came off his Honda Racing Fireblade CBR1000RR SP2 on the Primrose section of the course during the second superbike qualifying session on 11 May. The crash took place around 20 minutes before the end of the qualifying session. He was transported by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he is understood to have undergone surgery on his right leg.

A statement released by the North West 200 organisers confirmed the incident: "Honda Racing's John McGuinness crashed at Primrose corner during the Superbike practice session at the Vauxhall International North West 200. The 45-year-old Morecambe rider, who is six-times winner at this event, has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, by ambulance with a suspected broken leg."

After the crash, Honda withdrew Guy Martin from racing the CBR1000RR as a precaution, until a thorough investigation into McGuinness's crash is conducted. So far, there have been no further updates on the condition of McGuinness, but he is believed to be stable after the surgery and in good spirits. On Thursday, Honda Racing did tweet that McGuinness is undergoing surgery and that his right tibia and fibula has been plated.

McGuinness is now almost certain to miss this year's Isle of Man TT which starts on 27 May 2017. He has won 23 races around the iconic mountain course, and is placed second on the all-time list. First place at Isle of Man is held by the late Joey Dunlop, who won 26 times at the Isle of Man.