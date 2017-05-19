Renault Showcases New System That Allows Vehicles To Be Charged While Driving

Renault recently showcased dynamic wireless electric vehicle charging (DEVC) - a system that allows vehicles to charge while driving. Developed in conjunction with Qualcomm Technologies and Vedecom, the DEVC system can charge an electric vehicle dynamically with a charge of up to 20 kilowatts at speeds up to, and in excess of, 100 kmph. The French carmaker said the DEVC system has been designed to support real-world implementation of dynamic charging and the two Renault Kangoo Z.E. vehicles used for the demonstartion can pick up charge in both directions along the track. The demonstration was organised at the 100-metre test track built by Vedecom at Satory, Versailles, near Paris, within the FABRIC (FeAsiBility analysis and development of on-Road chargIng solutions for future electriC vehicles) project.

Partly funded by the European Union, FABRIC is a €9 million project that started in January 2014 and will continue through December 2017. Undertaken by a consortium of 25 partners from nine European countries, it concentrates on the technological, economic, and socio-environmental viability of wireless DEVC. The primary goal, however, is to organize feasibility analysis of wireless DEVC as a means of EV range extension.

Eric Feunteun, Electric Vehicle Program Director, Groupe Renault, said, "Contributing to this exciting project has enabled us to test and further research dynamic charging on our Kangoo Z.E. vehicles. Our research engineers have worked very closely with the Qualcomm Technologies and Vedecom teams to complete the DEVC system integration demonstration as part of FABRIC. We see dynamic charging as a great vision to further enhance the ease of use of EVs, and the accessibility of EVs for all."

Renault developed the DEVC System with Qualcomm Technologies and Vedecom

Qualcomm Technologies and Vedecom installed the primary component of the DEVC system in the test track, whilst Vedecom and Renault installed the secondary part onto two Renault Kangoos Z.E.. The system will soon be handed over to Vedecom to perform tests for FABRIC where it will evaluate the operation and efficiency of energy transfer to the vehicles for a wide range of practical scenarios including vehicle identification and authorization on entering track, power level agreement between track and vehicle, speed, and alignment of vehicle along track.

Steve Pazol, vice president and general manager, Wireless Charging, Qualcomm Incorporated, said, "We are inventors. We are wireless electric vehicle charging. This dynamic charging demonstration is the embodiment of this. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved. The combination of a global team of expert engineers and Qualcomm Halo technology, which covers all aspects of WEVC systems, irrespective of the magnetics used, has enabled us to really push the boundaries of the possible and outline our vision for future urban mobility."