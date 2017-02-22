Renault Kwid Hits New Milestone With 1.30 Lakh Units Sold Since Launch

Renault India really found success with the launch of the Kwid in 2015 and the model has certainly turned out to be one of most sought after entry-level cars in the country. Iterating the same, the company has announced that has achieved a milestone of selling over 1,30,000 units of the hatchback ever since its launch.

The Renault Kwid started out as a concept at the 2014 Auto Expo, while its commercial launch took place a year later. What really has worked for the Kwid, however, has been the butch styling despite its diminutive proportions. The hatchback takes heavy inspiration from older sibling the Duster and the brawny look appealed to a host of buyers. What also have worked are the segment first features like the touchscreen infotainment system and the digital instrument console.

With respect to engines, the Renault Kwid was introduced with an 800 cc petrol engine upon launch paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. Last year, the company added a bigger 1.0 litre petrol motor as well as the Easy-R Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) in a rotor shift-style knob that we drove recently. The bigger engine resulting in more power and the convenience of an automatic has only helped the Kwid garner even better numbers.

However, the Renault Kwid is still a long way in becoming a leader in the entry-level hatchback segment. The French automaker sells an average of 8000 units every month of the Kwid. The number, while appreciable, is still one-fourth of the Maruti Suzuki Alto's volumes. The latter manages to retail over 20,000 units every month, while the Hyundai Eon finishes third with around 5000 units sold month-on-month. The Kwid's sibling - Datsun redi-GO is nowhere close in volumes averaging less 2000 units per month.

That said, the Kwid's success has given Renault India a much-needed boost in sales. At the end of 2016, the automaker grew its market share to 4.5 per cent, achieving a three-digit growth over 2015. With the Kwid being the product, Renault next launch in the country will be the new Kaptur SUV that is expected to be launched in the second half of the year and will be positioned above the Duster in the company's line-up.