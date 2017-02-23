Renault India has launched the RXL trim for the 1 litre Kwid in both manual and AMT variants, making it more accessible and affordable for the customers. We said it in our review too that the AMT further enhances the benchmark status of the Kwid. The Kwid RXL 1.0 is priced at ₹ 3.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is only ₹ 22,000 more than the Kwid 0.8 Litre RXL variant. The price for the Kwid RXL 1.0 litre AMT is ₹ 3.84 lakh, only ₹ 30,000 more than same variant with manual transmission.

Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said "The Kwid has proved to be one of the most successful vehicle launches in the Indian automotive industry and it continues to set new benchmarks in the compact hatchback segment. Having seen a highly favourable response to the powerful - Kwid RXT and RXT (O) 1.0 litre SCe and convenient - Kwid RXT (O) AMT, we believe there is a lot of potential in the market for derivatives of these versions. With the introduction of Renault Kwid RXL 1.0 SCe, we aim to make our 1.0 litre offering more accessible to customers, especially across tier II-IV markets, as we focus on consolidating our presence in India."

The Kwid AMT always undercut the Celerio AMT but now it's also cheaper than the Alto K10.

There is no doubting the fact that the Kwid has been a successful model for Renault in India, its practicality and value-for-money-being its biggest assets. We've recently told you that the car has already sold more than 1,30,0000 units since its launch in 2015 and it continues to bring in the moolah for Renault. The launch of the more powerful version of the Kwid along with an AMT seems to have boosted the sales.



The Kwid AMT competes with the likes of the Celerio and the AMT version of the Maruti Suzuki car starts from ₹ 4.50 lakh. The Renault Kwid was always undercutting the Celerio but now the French car maker has sweetened the deal and taken the battle to the Alto K10. The new variant of the Kwid AMT sees it getting cheaper than even the Alto K10, the AMT variant of which costs ₹ 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The RXL variant with the AMT then is ₹ 26,000 cheaper than the Kwid and that makes it extremely accessible. It isn't the cheapest AMT in India because we still have the Nano, however, Renault has sure given Tata Motors a lot to think about. The Tiago will soon come with an AMT and it'll be good to see how the company plans this move.