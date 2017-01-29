Renault India To Start Design Academy In Chennai

Renault has always known to design nice looking cars, the Duster and the Kwid for example. And with India being not only an important market for the French company but a global hub as well, Renault India is all set to start the Renault Design Academy in Chennai under Renault Design. The Renault Design Academy will be headed by Patrick Lecharpy, VP, Advanced Design and Head of Renault Design India Studios and Luciano Bove, Design Academy Head of Program and Advanced Design Manager.

The Design Academy starts its first course from April, 2017 and the course will last for six months. The internees will be working on a project given to them, under the watchful eye of a team of 12 Renault designers as well as Patrick Lecharpy and Luciano Bove. Upon completion of the course, all finalists will be getting certificates from Renault India and the two best interns will be getting job opportunities with the company. The number of internees that Renault will take in is unclear at the moment. The Design Academy will operate out of a brand-new facility in Chennai.

The Renault Design Academy will be accepting candidates from all design schools (undergraduate and post-graduate) and who have never worked before.

So, we expect Renault India to come out with more good-looking cars each year.