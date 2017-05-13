Renault Hit By Global Cyberattack: Management

French carmaker Renault is the latest major organisation to be hit by the massive wave of cyberattacks sweeping the globe, the company's management said on Saturday.
"We have been affected," a spokeswoman told AFP, saying they were assessing the situation to try to find a solution. "Work is going on since last night. We are doing what is needed to counter this attack," she added.
