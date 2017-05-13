New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Hit By Global Cyberattack: Management

Renault said the company is assessing the situation to try to find a solution.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Renault is the latest major organisation to be hit by the cyber attacks
  • The cyber attack has hit computers in Europe, Latin America & Asia
  • The attacks use a technique known as ransomware

French carmaker Renault is the latest major organisation to be hit by the massive wave of cyberattacks sweeping the globe, the company's management said on Saturday.

"We have been affected," a spokeswoman told AFP, saying they were assessing the situation to try to find a solution. "Work is going on since last night. We are doing what is needed to counter this attack," she added.



