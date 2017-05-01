Renault Duster Petrol Automatic Spotted At A Dealership Ahead Of Launch

We exclusively told you earlier this year that Renault India will be driving in the Renault Duster petrol automatic this May. With petrol models gaining prominence once again, the Duster petrol automatic is an important addition to the compact SUV's line-up; more so, since rivals Hyundai Creta and Ford EcoSport already have it on offer. Now, the Renault Duster petrol automatic is finally making it to showrooms across the country, hinting that the launch is just around the corner.

The Renault Duster petrol X-Tronic will available from the RxS trim

The Renault Duster petrol automatic will be branded as the 'Duster X-Tronic'. The automatic transmission will be available on the RxS trim that sits below the range-topping RxZ grade. The compact SUV uses the same 1.6-litre K4M four-cylinder motor tuned to produce 102 bhp of power and 148 Nm of torque. The petrol motor comes paired to a CVT unit with a 6-step manual mode, and is already seen on the Renault Scala, Nissan Micra, among other models in the Renault-Nissan alliance.

The source suggests that the Renault Duster petrol CVT returns a fuel efficiency figure of 14.99 kmpl, which is higher than the manual version's efficiency of 13.06 kmpl. But the automaker is yet to confirm the same.

The Duster petrol automatic gets black decals on the doors and boot

With respect to cosmetic changes, the Renault Duster CVT gets a blacked out grille, additional dacals on the door and boot along with the X-Tronic badging. The 16-inch alloy wheels are same as the range-topping trims and get gunmetal finish. More recently, Renault silently updated the Duster RxS diesel with dual front airbags and the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard, and it is likely that the CVT version will also carry the same.

The Renault Duster petrol automatic gets the 'X-Tronic' branding

The new petrol automatic joins the Renault Duster diesel AMT that was introduced last year, soon after the comprehensively facelifted version went on sale. Receiving major upgrades in 2016, the 6-speed Easy-R Automated Manual Transmission still remains unique to the compact SUV space, keeping prices competitive on the model. We expect Renault India to make an official announcement in the coming days. Make sure to keep watching this space for complete details.



Spy Image Source: Autosarena.com