Renault India has launched the new Renault Duster petrol automatic in the country, priced at ₹ 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We exclusively told you about Renault introducing the automatic variant, while images of the Duster CVT surfaced online just yesterday. The more interesting part is that the Duster petrol line-up now gets an all-new 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine, replacing the 1.6 petrol.

The new Renault Duster petrol range now starts at ₹ 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the manual transmission and is available in the RxE and RxL trims. Meanwhile, the Duster petrol automatic is offered in a single RxS variant. The new 1.5-litre petrol engine is a downsized version of the 1.6-litre unit that was on offer previously, but manages to make more power and improved fuel efficiency than the predecessor.

Available only in the 2WD mode, the new Renault Duster 1.5 petrol produces 104.5 bhp at 5600 rpm and 142 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. In comparison, the 1.6 H4K motor churned out 102 bhp and 148 Nm of torque. The new motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual transmission replacing the 5-speed manual, along with the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). A CVT is a stepless transmission system and uses a pulley to shift between gears, and selects the most suitable transmission gear ratio for smooth driving and improved fuel economy. The Duster CVT returns an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 14.99 kmpl, while the manual versions return 14.19 kmpl.

Renault badges the Duster Petrol as the 'X-Tronic CVT'

In terms of styling, Renault India has made subtle changes on the Duster CVT that a black finished grille, dual-tone body coloured front bumper, side decals, tailgate decal, and black door side sill. The CVT version also exclusively gets the 16-inch gunmetal finish alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin comes equipped with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and new fabric upholstery among other goodies.

The new Renault Duster petrol range now features the driver side airbag, ABS, EBD with brake assist as standard on the manual trims. The CVT version also comes with the passenger side airbag, ESP and Hill Start Assist.

Other features remain same on the Duster petrol range

The petrol automatic compact SUV space is still growing and Renault's newest offering will be competing with the Hyundai Creta and Ford EcoSport here. That said, for those looking at the same convenience in a diesel, Renault already offers the Duster Easy-R AMT version that's priced at ₹ 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Renault India - Country CEO and Managing Director, Sumit Sawhney said, "The Duster plays a pivotal role in our product portfolio and with the introduction of the new petrol range with CVT, Renault has the widest offering in the segment, enabling us to best cater to evolving customer needs. We are confident that the new Duster petrol range with the CVT will resonate well with discerning Indian customers in the fastest growing vehicle segment in India."