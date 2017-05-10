Renault Duster And Hyundai Creta: Safety Features

Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) recently crash tested an India-manufactured Renault Duster and as was the case with many other Indian made cars in the past, it scored zero stars. The base variant of the Duster does not get ABS (anti-lock brakes) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution) and neither does it get airbags, not even for the driver and hence, it was awarded zero stars for adult occupant safety and two stars for rear seat child occupant protection. The mid-level trim of the Duster with an airbag for the driver-side scored three stars for adult occupant safety and the rating remained the same for rear seat child occupant protection.

Safety Features Renault Duster Base Variant Hyundai Creta Base Variant Airbags NA Driver+front passenger Anti-lock brakes with EBD NA Yes Electronic stabilty control NA NA Hill start assist NA NA Reverse parking sensors NA NA Reverse parking camera NA NA Impact sensing door unlock NA Yes

There is no doubt about the fact that automotive manufacturers in India need to address passenger safety in their cars on an urgent basis. Let's take a look at the safety features of the Renault Duster and its nearest rival, the Hyundai Creta.

(The Hyundai Creta and the Renault Duster are the two most popular compact SUV models in India)

Safety Features Renault Duster Top Variant Hyundai Creta Top Variant Airbags 2 : driver+passenger 6 : Driver+passenger+curtain Anti-lock brakes with EBD Yes Yes Electronic stabilty control Yes Yes Hill start assist Yes (only in AMT+AWD) Yes Reverse parking sensors Yes Yes Reverse parking camera Yes Yes Impact sensing door unlock Yes Yes