New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Duster And Hyundai Creta: Safety Features

Here is a quick recap of the safety features offered on the India-made Renault Duster and the Hyundai Creta

View Photos

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Renault Duster scored zero stars in the GLobal NCAP crash tests
  • The Hyundai Creta had scored four stars in 2015
  • The Hyundai Creta is better equipped for passenger safety

Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) recently crash tested an India-manufactured Renault Duster and as was the case with many other Indian made cars in the past, it scored zero stars. The base variant of the Duster does not get ABS (anti-lock brakes) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution) and neither does it get airbags, not even for the driver and hence, it was awarded zero stars for adult occupant safety and two stars for rear seat child occupant protection. The mid-level trim of the Duster with an airbag for the driver-side scored three stars for adult occupant safety and the rating remained the same for rear seat child occupant protection.

Safety Features Renault Duster Base Variant Hyundai Creta Base Variant
Airbags NA Driver+front passenger
Anti-lock brakes with EBD NA Yes
Electronic stabilty control NA NA
Hill start assist NA NA
Reverse parking sensors NA NA
Reverse parking camera NA NA
Impact sensing door unlock NA Yes

There is no doubt about the fact that automotive manufacturers in India need to address passenger safety in their cars on an urgent basis. Let's take a look at the safety features of the Renault Duster and its nearest rival, the Hyundai Creta

hyundai creta vs renault duster(The Hyundai Creta and the Renault Duster are the two most popular compact SUV models in India)
Straightaway, it is clear that the Creta is much better equipped when it comes to passenger safety. The Duster doesn't get impact sensing auto door unlock feature on the base variant either. Also, the top trims of the Duster get a maximum of two airbags only. In addition, they get ABS with EBD, Hill start assist, impact sensing auto door unlock and a rapid deceleration warning as well.
 
Safety Features Renault Duster Top Variant Hyundai Creta Top Variant
Airbags 2 : driver+passenger 6 : Driver+passenger+curtain
Anti-lock brakes with EBD Yes Yes
Electronic stabilty control Yes Yes
Hill start assist Yes (only in AMT+AWD) Yes
Reverse parking sensors Yes Yes
Reverse parking camera Yes Yes
Impact sensing door unlock Yes Yes
The Creta on the other hand gets an airbag each for the driver and the passenger as standard across all trims. The India-made Creta scored four stars in Latin NCAP crash tests, in 2015. Also, ABS with EBD is standard on all the models as well. The top trim of the Creta, which is SX(O), gets six airbags, vehicle stability management and electronic stability control as well. The Hyundai Creta makes use of the HIVE body shell, which is built using advanced high strength steel and ultra-high strength steel. The company says that the body structure is not only lighter but more durable and is less susceptible to damage upon impact. Therefore, the protection offered to the passengers is better.
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

 

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Renault models

Select your City
or select from popular cities