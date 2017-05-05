Range Rover Velar SVR Spied Testing At Nurburgring

It was barely a couple of months ago when Land Rover took the wraps off the Range Rover Velar. And as is the case with its other SUVs, the Range Rover Velar will have an SVR edition as well. What is surprising is not the fact that Land Rover is working on a performance edition of the Velar, but the fact that the Velar SVR has been spotted testing even before the regular Velar goes on sale. The Range Rover Velar that you see here is a prototype which was being put through its paces at the legendary Nurburgring racetrack in Germany. And the very fact that a Land Rover SUV is being tested at a racetrack makes for an interesting story in itself. Like other SVR models, the Velar SVR too will receive updates to the bodywork, making it more aerodynamic and a monster of an engine in the 5.0-litre V8 petrol unit that will belt out close to 550 bhp and 680 Nm.

The regular Range Rover Velar gets a host of petrol and diesel engines to choose from. You get a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune, producing 178 bhp /430 Nm and 237 bhp /500 Nm. There is a bigger 3.0-litre diesel engine as well, making 296 bhp /700 Nm.

Similarly, there will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine with two states of tune again. One makes 247 bhp /365 Nm and the other makes 296 bhp /400 Nm. There will be another supercharged V6 engine which will make 375 bhp /450 Nm. The Velar is expected to be launched in India towards the end of 2017.

The Range Rover Velar is luxuriously appointed and there is no doubt that the Velar SVR will follow suit as well. There is no word on the Velar CVR coming to India.