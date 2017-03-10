Range Rover Sport Facelift Spotted Testing

It's been close to three years since Land Rover launched the Range Rover Sport, as a more affordable option to the Range Rover. The Range Rover Sport made its global debut at the 2013 New York Auto Show and has received numerous updates in the form of hybrid engines, an SVR performance model and even a tweaked gearbox. But now Land Rover would like to give the Range Rover Sport, a mid-life facelift. And as seen from the heavily camouflaged pictures of the facelift model, it would be safe to say that company is on schedule with regards to the same.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport 1.4 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Range Rover Sport Facelift Rear

From what we can gauge, Land Rover will be looking to freshen up the front end of the SUV and try to give it a sportier, angular look so as to camouflage the bulk. The new design scheme adds vertical air intakes to either side of the new front bumper. The grille too looks to have been changed, with the edges pointing upwards and it becoming smaller overall. Also, the clamshell bonnet now gets a bulge of sorts in the middle, which is particularly a first for any Range Rover model. The headlamp cluster too looks slightly different and sharper. Of course, it could an illusion created by the heavy camouflage. We will have to wait for more, ahem, naked pictures of the SUV, then. From the rear, the SUV remains more or less unchanged.

Range Rover Sport Facelift Profile

Expect some subtle changes to the interior as well, in terms of features and equipment. Maybe upholstery options as well. But not much information on that is available at present.

Range Rover Sport Facelift Dashboard

As far as the engine options are concerned, we believe the Range Rover Facelift to carry on the current engines and transmission options with a few updates to the fuel efficiency and emission outputs. For the better of course! Expect Land Rover to launch the Range Rover Facelift as a 2018 model in towards the end of 2017.