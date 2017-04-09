Production Ready TVS Apache RTR 310 Spotted Sans Camouflage

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is a much awaited offering and is all set to go on sale sometime in July 2017. With the launch just months away, TVS' first big bike has been spotted completely undisguised in new images that recently emerged online. The new TVS Apache RTR 310 will take on the likes of KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, Yamaha R3 and the upcoming Benelli Tornado 302R.

TVS Akula 310 ₹ 1.76 - 2.08 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The TVS Apache RTR 310 started life as the Akula 310 Concept and was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. Garnering rave reviews from the media and enthusiasts alike, the offering is also TVS' first full-faired motorcycle developed in collaboration with the company's racing division. While the production version does not carry the carbon fibre bodywork that we loved so much on the concept, it still holds true to the lines which have been slightly toned down. What you see here are new dual headlamps, split seats, clip-on handlebars and possibly Pirelli tyres with the latter likely to be offered as standard, unlike the Apache RTR 200.

The Apache RTR 310 shares its powertrain with the BMW G 310 R

The TVS Apache RTR 310 will also be the first bike to be launched in India with the underpinnings of the BMW-TVS alliance, Essentially, the new Apache shares its powertrain with the upcoming BMW G 310 R. However, the BMW bike is not expected to make it to the domestic market before 2018. This will give TVS enough time to build its full faired offering in the market as a track-ready motorcycle, similar to KTM's RC series.

The TVS Apache 310 will draw power from the 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, shared with the BMW G 310 R. On the BMW offering, the engine churns out 34 bhp of power at 9500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. While the G 310 R is aimed at a calmer and more touring inclined riding experience, we could see power being concentrated near the top-end for the TVS motorcycle. However, we will only get a good idea of the how the engine has been tuned once we ride it later in the year.

The TVS Akula 310 Concept looked stunning in the carbon fibre bodywork

Meanwhile, also expect to see a tall windscreen, all-digital instrument console, projector headlamps, LED indicators, USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension setup. The bike will come with petal disc brakes at the front and rear, while ABS is likely to be offered as standard.

TVS is likely to keep the prices extremely competitive and the Apache RTR 310 could start around ₹ 1.6-1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale.