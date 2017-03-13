Production Ready Tata Nexon Spotted Undisguised

The 2017 Geneva Motor Show marked Tata Motors’ 20th year of attendance at the annual event and the company planned several showcases including production ready versions of the Nexon and Tigor. Now, just days after the Geneva reveal, the Nexon subcompact SUV has been spied completely undisguised in its production ready avatar, at what seems to be at the company's facility. The Nexon will be Tata's third launch this calendar year and will go on sale in the second half of 2017 ahead of the festive season.
The Nexon will be Tata's third launch this calendar year
The Tata Nexon was first showcased as a concept at the 2014 Auto Expo and the production version remains true to the concept in form, albeit with some practical changes. Tata’s famous humanity line still dominates the front grille, which is now finished in black and gets chrome lining. The front also looks butch, for that rugged appeal but the overall styling has been made to give the SUV an urban profile. Given its sub-4 metre length, the Nexon will join other subcompact SUVs like the Ford EcoSport and the extremely popular Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, apart from locking horns with several other hatchback-SUV crossovers.
The cabin looks premium on the production ready Tata Nexon with body coloured inserts on the dashboard, the familiar three-spoke steering wheel and black layout for the sporty effect. A floating touchscreen infotainment system has also been added and looks fantastic. With respect to features, the test mule seen here gets projector headlamps and LED DRLs that we expect to be limited to the top trims, along with automatic climate control, reverse camera, iPad and laptop trays and much more. You infotainment system will also come with smartphone connectivity and navigation as seen on several current Tata models.
The Nexon will go on sale around October this year
In terms of powertrain, the Tata Nexon will be using the 1.2 litre Revotron petrol engine from the Bolt and Zest, while diesel power will come from the all-new 1.5 litre Revotorq motor. This is an all-new power mill in Tata’s line-up and the Nexon will be the first model to actually use it under the hood. The oil burner is said to powerful and efficient and will come paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. We also expect to see an AMT option being added later in the timeline.
Tata Tigor and Nexon Revealed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show:
While the Nexon launch is still some time away, Tata Motors is currently gearing up to introduce the Tigor subcompact sedan on 29th March 2017 in the country. We’ve already told all you need to know about the automaker’s next offering that is expected to build on the Tiago’s success, sharing the same design and underpinnings. Apart from these two models, Tata will introduce the Racemo sports coupe sometime in early 2018. The automaker’s most ambitious project yet, the Racemo comes from Tata’s new sub-brand ‘TAMO’ and will be brand’s first sports coupe. While that is a model we eagerly await to drive, the Nexon and Tigor are the ones we look forward to right now.
Comments (0)