The 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo has been launched in India priced at ₹ 1.96 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the fourth car to be launched by Porsche this year and that too before the end of the first quarter. A part of the new-generation Porsche Panamera range, this is the second generation of Panamera Turbo Launched in India and features a host of design and cosmetic changes that have truly enhanced the visual appearance of the Panamera Turbo, which was subjected to quite a bit of criticism for the previous generation models design.

(2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo)

Now, the new-gen Porsche Panamera Turbo is built on the company's latest MSB architecture, which stands for "Modularer Standard-Baukasten". This platform is particularly designed for a front-engine, rear wheel drive layout, which is standard now across the new Panamera range. Powering this luxury sports saloon is a 4.0 Litre V8 petrol engine which will belt out 543 bhp and 770 Nm. The motor comes mated to a new eight- speed PDK transmission that propels the new Panamera Turbo to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.2 seconds. Here is everything to know about the 2017 Porsche Panamera.

In terms of styling, the new Porsche Panamera Turbo has been extensively updated and now the car looks sharper a lot more elegant. The exterior of the car comes with a set of LED headlamps, prominent character lines on the sloping bonnet and the sides. The rear section of the new Porsche Panamera Turbo has gone through some major changes and now features a pair of new stylish horizontal LED taillamps, sculpted boot lid, and muscular rear bumper with the quad exhaust system.

(2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo-Interior)

The cabin has also received a major makeover and comes with new interiors and loaded with features. The front seats offer a high level of comfort and provide support in fast corners without restricting freedom of movement. On the other hand, the rear passengers get a little more pampered with a fully integrated and networked infotainment system with removable displays attached to the headrest of the front seats. The system connects to the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) via WLAN to provide access to the radio, media, navigation system, and vehicle functions of your Panamera.

On the feature front, the car comes with a new Porsche Advanced Cockpit with its smartphone-like user interfaces and configurable LED screens, along with the new 12.3-inch touchscreen Porsche Communication Management (PCM 4.1) that comes with a host of new digital functions and online services. Other features include - adaptive cruise control, lane change assist with turn assist, Lane Keeping Assist including traffic sign recognition and cornering notification and ParkAssist including reversing camera and Surround View.