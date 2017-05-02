Porsche Files Patent For Active Rear Diffuser

The first time that Porsche used active aerodynamic elements in its cars was in 1989 when it fitted its 946 models with an electronically controlled rear wing. Almost all models of the 911 have active rear wings. Recently, a patent filed by Porsche in USA in September 2016 has surfaced which toys with the idea of having retractable rear diffusers in its sportscars. The patent says that the lower rear part of the car will have a retractable concave flap which can be electrically extended at higher speeds to generate downforce. In the patent, Porsche explains that a movable rear diffuser will have more advantages as compared to a fixed diffuser which is currently in use on a lot of Porsche models. For example, the car will have better aesthetics at the rear and have more space to play with the design of the car especially at the rear.

(Porsche Active Rear Diffuser Patent sketch)

The diffuser can be retracted to fit flush with the rear bumper when not in use. Porsche might also fit more than one flap at the rear which could be controlled individually. The application also says that 'The embodiment that runs over the entire width of the rear end may be implemented, for example, in vehicles without exhaust-gas tailpipes, such as electric vehicles.' This means that future Porsche EVs could have this bit of tech in them as well.

(Porsche Active Rear Diffuser Patent sketch)

Porsche says that the sketches of the patent have been made on an SUV. This means that whatever is Porsche working on, will not be limited to its sportscars but also could be fitted on sport sedans and SUVs too.