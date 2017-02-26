Porsche Delivers India's First Limited Edition 911 R In Bengaluru

Showing that the company is ready to meet the demands of it niche customers, Porsche India recently brought in a limited edition 911 R model in India. Purchased by a Bengaluru-based Porsche collector, this particular 911 R is currently the only one of the 991 units produced globally, which has been delivered in India.

Commenting on the arrival, Porsche India's Director, Pavan Shetty said, "The 911 R epitomises the Porsche brand, with the clear design DNA of a classic 911 while performing as a racing car should. The 911 has set the standard for generations after the ground-breaking model was first introduced in the 1960's. The 911 continues to evolve to new highs and is considered the quintessential sports car - the benchmark for all others. We are thrilled to be introducing the 911 R, a direct descendant from this famed model line, to a valuable, returning customer, who is fortunate enough to have the exclusive ownership of the only 911 R in India."

Coming to the car itself, the new Porsche 911 R has been designed as a tribute to the road-homologated racing car from 1967. Like the regular 911s, this limited edition model also comes with a rear mounted naturally aspirated 4.0 litre, six-cylinder flat engine similar to the 911 GT3 RS. The engine is capable of churning out a maximum of 493 bhp and develops a peak torque of 460 Nm at 6,250 rpm. With this kind of firepower, the 911 R can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in mere 3.8 seconds.

In terms of looks, the 911 R bears greater resemblance to the 911 Carerra, while the rear body, front and rear apron and nose bear similarities to the 911 GT3. The body is comprised of lightweight components that originate from the 911 GT3, which has been altered for road use. A retractable spoiler, familiar from the Carerra, and a rear underbody diffuser specific to R models provide the necessary downforce in place of the fixed rear wing. The car also comes with distinctive racing strips for aesthetic appeal. As for the cabin, the driver sits in a carbon bucket seat with fabric centre panels in Pepita tartan design. There is also an "R-specific" GT steering wheel and R-specific short gearshift lever on the clutch panel.

The Porsche 911 R comes with a specifically tuned standard rear-axle steering which guarantees enhanced direct turn-in characteristics and precise handling while maintaining high stability. So cornering in this car will be a total treat. The car gets special 20-inch lightweight wheels shod in Ultra High-Performance Tyres. While the front wheel gets 245 section tyres, the rear comes with fatter 305 section rubber. The 410 mm (front) and 390 mm (rear) disc brakes are assisted by on the rear. The 911 R also comes with the Porsche Stability Management (PSM).