In July 2016, Porsche had launched the Platinum edition for the Cayenne and now, the more powerful Cayenne S petrol and diesel models too get a Platinum edition. There are a few cosmetic updates in the form the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bose audio system. The upholstery is done in leather with Alcantara sport seats which are heated (only at the front) and the headrests are embossed with the Porsche logo. Also, these models also get new scuff plates with Platinum edition written on them.

On the outside, the Platinum edition models get new bi-xenon headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System, 21-inch wheels instead of the regular 18-inch ones, parking sensors at the front and rear and four new colour options of Jet Black, Mahogany, Rhodium Silver and Carrara White. The wheel arches are body-coloured as well.

There are no mechanical changes whatsoever. The petrol Cayenne S continues to get a 3,604cc twin-turbo six-cylinder engine that churns out 414 bhp and 550Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed tiptronic S transmission unit.

The diesel Cayenne S gets a 4,134cc, twin-turbo 8-cylinder engine which belts out 380 bhp and 850Nm of torque. This engine is also mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic S transmission unit.

The Porsche Cayenne S Platinum edition petrol is priced at ₹ 1.27 Crore and the diesel variant is priced at ₹ 1.31 Crore. All prices are ex-showroom, Maharashtra.