Porsche 911 GT3 Sets 7:12.7 Lap Time At The Nurburgring

Porsche 911
1.66 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
The GT3 set a Nurburgring lap time or 7:12.7 which is 12.3 seconds faster than the pre-facelift 991 GT3. The new GT3 though is still slower by a little over two seconds to the current rear-wheel-drive Nurburgring lap record holder, the Mercedes-AMG GT R. The AMG GT R does the same lap in 7:10.92. The current lap record at the Nurburgring is held of course by the absolutely bonkers and recently launched in India, Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which trumped the likes of the Nissan GT-R and the Porshce 918 Spyder Weissach Package hypercar to post a lap time of 6:52.01.
The GT3 features technology like rear wheel steering and the dual clutch 7-speed PDK gearbox and for the record wore a set of street legal Michelin Sport Cup 2 N1 tyres that Porsche supplies as standard with the GT3. That said, Porsche is currently developing an all new version of the GT2 RS which will have a turbocharged 6-cylinder engine and is said to have about 650-700 bhp with rear wheel drive. The GT2 RS is expected to not just beat the Mercedes-AMG GT R’s lap times but also those set by the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.
