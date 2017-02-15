Porsche has finally launched the 718 Boxster and the new 2017 Cayman in India. Porsche dealerships around the country had already started taking orders for these cars and deliveries too have started. The Porsche 718 Cayman is priced at ₹ 81.63 lakh while the 718 Boxster costs ₹ 85.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Yes, it's very unlike the previous-generation cars as the convertible Boxster is higher on the price scale than the coupe Cayman. Both cars are powered by a 2 litre, 4 cylinder turbocharged engine and that's a bit of downsizing. The previous generation came equipped with a 3.4-litre, six cylinder engine which was of course naturally aspirated.

The Cayman and the Boxster now come with downsized turbocharged engines

The 2 litre engine produces 298 bhp and 380Nm of torque and this translates into exemplary performance. 0 to 100 kmph is dealt in just 5.1 seconds in both cars while top speed is rated at 275 kmph. Both cars come with a seven-speed automatic PDK gearbox. But it's not just the engine that has changed. The 718 Boxster and Cayman now come with a retuned chassis, wider front and side air-intakes along with side skirts for improved aerodynamic performance.

There's a whole bunch of equipment that Porsche offers on both the 718 Cayman and Boxster. Both cars get ceramic brakes, bi-xenon headlamps with integrated four-point LED daytime running lights. There's sports seats, a Porsche 918-inspired sports steering wheel and the Porsche Communication Management system with an eight-speaker music system (six-speaker in the 718 Boxster). Before you wonder if all this is part of optional equipment, well no, it isn't. Unlike the previous generation Cayman and Boxster, Porsche has managed to put in a whole bunch of equipment that is standard and yes all the above are standard.

The 718 Boxster is the convertible and more expensive than the Cayman

Speaking at the launch of the cars was Pavan Shetty, Director Porsche India. He commented, "The re-launched Cayman and Boxster are the sportiest of all time. It is remarkable how Porsche engineers have evolved the 718 concept to produce such outstanding increases in power and torque from the newly designed four cylinder engine, whilst managing substantial improvements in efficiency."