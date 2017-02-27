Peugeot Unveils The Instinct Concept Ahead of Geneva Motor Show

Autnomous vehicles is the trend to look out for in future cars and French car manufacturer, Peugeot, does not want to be left behind. The company recently took the wraps off its rather amazing Instinct Concept in Spain, which will also offer autonomous driving. The Instinct Concept has a shooting brake design with sharp futuristic looks and is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and is fitted with a powertrain that has an output of close to 300 bhp. The car has two modes which are the 'Drive' and 'Autonomous' modes. These modes have two further sub-modes which Peugeot says offer a balanced and a comfortable journey. In both the modes, the driver possesses complete control with the help of the i-Device, which is a 9.7-inch touchscreen interface in the centre console.

(Peugeot Instinct Concept)

The Instinct Concept has an 'Internet of Things' (IoT) platform, which is the Samsung Artik Cloud system that syncs with the smartphones or other smart wearables of the driver. This makes the interface in the car in sync with the schedule of the driver as well. Also, each LED lamp in headlamp cluster has a small camera that captures the surface of the road ahead and sends the information to the driver assistance systems.

(Peugeot Instinct Concept- Interior)

Once the autonomous mode is engaged, the steering wheel and the throttle and brake pedals fold back into the dashboard and the footwell respectively, to maximise space. Truly astounding! The company says that it will be manufacturing fully autonomous cars by 2025.

Matthias Hossann, Head of Peugeot Concept cars said: "With the Puegeot Instinct Concept and its Responsive i-Cockpit, we are building on the factors that have made the brand's latest models so successful. We are creating new forms of driving pleasure. These may come from the interfaces, the architecture or the styling. There is no reason why a self-driving car should be dull to look at or to experience."

(Peugeot Instinct Concept)

The Peugeot Instinct Concept is on display at the ongoing Mobile World Conference in Barcelona, Spain and will also be on display at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show as well.

