Petronas Launches Sprinta Motorcycle Lubricant With Ultraflex Technology In India

Leading engine lubricant producer Petronas today launched its new Petronas Sprint with Ultraflex engine oil in India. As in the name, the oil is equipped with the company's latest Ultraflex technology that has been formulated to enhance oil stability and address the diverging effects of bike stress. It is the Malaysia-based manufacturer's flagship range of motorcycle lubricants formulated to resist engine stress and promote a longer bike life. The new Petronas Sprinta is a fully synthetic 4T lubricant that the company says will cater to the core requirements of motorcycle riders in the country who want reliable and better quality rides.

Introducing the new engine lubricant, Giuseppe D'Arrigo Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) said, "For a majority of bike owners, motorcycle is the primary mode of transport for their daily commutes, usually under heavy traffic conditions. This potentially leads to extensive usage and heavy load on the motorcycle, putting a lot of stress on the engine. Combining our century-long expertise in lubricant technology and consumer-focused innovation, Petronas Sprinta with UltraFlex technology is formulated with strong oil film that enhances oil stability to address the diverging effects of bike stress."

Petronas Sprinta comes with the company's Ultrafllex technology

The company has thoroughly tested the product using global industry standards that have shown that the Ultraflex technology provides superior oil film strength that is up to 41 per cent higher than the industry benchmark. The additional strength allows the engine to endure the effects of load, speed and engine stress without breaking down at the same time offering superior performance.

Talking about the market and the company's growth, D'Arrigo said, "Our growth ambition is built on technology as a fundamental differentiator to continuously deliver superior products and services to meet consumer needs while preparing ourselves to capture rising market opportunities."