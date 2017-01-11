Petrol Powered Land Rover Evoque Launched At Rs 53.20 Lakh

The Land Rover Evoque has been one of JLR's best selling SUVs in India and although originally in 2010 the compact SUV was launched with a petrol engine, it has been absent from the range in the last few years. Now though, Land Rover have relaunched the petrol powered Evoque in India at Rs 53.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The petrol powered Evoque essentially has a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine that makes 236 bhp and 340 Nm of torque and is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel-drive. This is the same engine that also does duty in the Land Rover Discovery Sport. The new Evoque petrol will only be available in SE trim as compared to the Discovery Sport that is available in a HSE (higher trim level). Strangely, the petrol powered Evoque is actually cheaper than the petrol powered Discovery Sport too which is priced at Rs 56.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking about the launch of the petrol powered Evoque, Rohit Suri, President, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd, said: "We are excited to introduce the 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque with a 2.0 l petrol derivative. The addition of the 2.0 l petrol derivative reinforces our commitment towards customers who aspire to drive this fabulous vehicle with a powerful petrol engine."

The Land Rover Evoque joins the long list of petrol powered SUVs that were launched last year following the diesel ban in the NCR area that restricted the registration of any diesel vehicle that has an engine capacity of over 2000cc. Other premium SUVs that get a petrol engine include the Honda CR-V, Toyota Fotuner, Mercedes-Benz GLA/GLC/GLE/GLC, BMW X3/X5, Porsche Macan/Cayenne, Volvo XC90 and the Jeep Grand Cherkoee SRT. Cheaper petrol powered SUVs in the sub 20-lakh range include the likes of the Mahindra Scorpio, the Renault Duster, Ford Ecosport and the Hyundai Creta amongst others.