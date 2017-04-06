Over 23,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Recalled In India To Fix Faulty Airbags

Recently, over 23,000 Toyota Corolla Altis has been recalled in India as part of the company's ongoing global recall. We had told you last week that the Japanese automaker has recalled 2.9 million Toyota Corolla Altis globally and now the company has confirmed that 23,157 units are from India. The company has issued the recall to replace the defective airbag inflator manufactured by Takata Corp. and propellant devices that may deploy improperly in the event of a crash, shooting metal fragments into vehicle occupants. The affected models were manufactured between January 2010 and December 2012.

Now, Toyota is not the only car manufacturer affected by these faulty airbag systems from Takata. In fact, it has affected vehicle manufacturers across brands, including BMW, Chrysler, Daimler Trucks, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Subaru. Earlier this year in January, Honda had recalled 41,580 units of the previous generation of Accord, Civic, City and Jazz models in India as part of a global exercise to rectify faulty airbags.

In addition to India Japan, China, Oceania and other regions are also among the markets from where cars will be recalled. About 1.16 million vehicles sold in Oceania, the Middle East and the automaker's smaller markets, while about 750,000 vehicles had been recalled in Japan. As for in India, Toyota Kirloskar Motors, the car local arm will be informing the customers about the exercise and the recall will be done free-of-cost.

Japan, China, Oceania and other regions have also recalled other models like - Corolla Axio sedan and RAV4 SUV crossover, due to potentially faulty airbag inflators. Millions of vehicles have been recalled across the globe due to defective safety airbags manufactured by Japan's Takata Corp. In fact, the Global transport authorities have ordered all of about 100 million airbags in the market to be withdrawn.