Electric transportation is still at a nascent stage in India, but we have a bundle of domestic players that are looking at some potential in the electric two wheeler mobility space. Okinawa Scooters is one such domestic manufacturer and has introduced its new 'Ridge' e-scooter. The model was first introduced in January this year and has been made available in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh priced at ₹ 42,000 (ex-showroom). The company plans to rapidly expand its distribution network across the states for wider availability.

Okinawa's Ridge zero emission scooter can hit speeds in excess of 55 kmph and can cover 80-90 km in a single charge of 4-6 hours. Buyers will also have the option of fast mode charging which the company says, gets the vehicle running in 1-2 hours. The e-scooter can take up to 150 kg of loading capacity and also offers underseat storage space. You also get telescopic front suspension to handle uneven terrains while the scooter comes with alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Okinawa also says that its zero emission scooters also provide high monetary savings as compared conventional with the absence of fuel and engine oil costs. The scooters have been approved by ICAT and the government of India and can be insured as well. The company's upcoming e-scooters promise to cover a distance of almost 200 km on a complete charge.

Commenting on the expansion of operations in Lucknow, Okinawa Scooter - Managing Director, Jeetender Sharma said, "Our vision is to be a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer by offering a solution to the daily commuting needs of the average Indian. UP, being the heart of the country with a high population density and a propensity for two-wheelers, fits our ideal market specifications. We already have Okinawa dealers and distributors in UP, and aim to expand our network across this bustling state and empower all our stakeholders through products that add to their lifestyle without subtracting anything from the environment."

Okinawa promises to introduce its e-scooters in more states, while the models will come loaded with a host of unique features including accident detection, app-enabled vehicle maintenance, and smart controller-based road positioning.