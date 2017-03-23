Nissan Terrano Facelift Launch Date Announced

Nissan India today announced the launch of the 2017 Nissan Terrano facelift which is slated to take place on the 27th of March. The updated Terrano compact SUV, which Nissan claims is now bolder and stylish, is expected to come with several cosmetic updates and some new features as well. That said mechanically the 2017 Nissan Terrano will remain unchanged. It was back in October 2016 that Nissan launched the AMT version of the Terrano in India, which we have already driven, and now with the facelift, the company is trying to make the SUV more contemporary in comparison to its rivals.

In terms of appearance, the 2017 Nissan Terrano will come with a redesigned front featuring restyled headlamps, new LED daytime running lights, and a revised front bumper as well. From the sides, we expect the Terrano facelift to remain unchanged except for a set of new alloy wheels. The rear will also see some updates like new LED taillamps and a refreshed bumper.

Nissan Terrano AMT was launched in October 2016

The inside of the Nissan Terrano facelift will also see some considerable changes but mostly in terms of feature additions. While we expect the overall cabin design to look the same, the dashboard might be tweaked a little to add in new features like a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control. Nissan could also offer an optional interior trim colour along with other features like electrically folding ORVMs with integrated turn signals, anti-pinch driver side windows, an armrest for the driver, soft-touch plastics on the dashboard, and more.

Considering the growing inclination of car manufacturers towards offering better safety features, Nissan might even offer anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and dual front airbags as a standard. Optional offerings could include reverse parking sensors, reverse parking camera and more.

As mentioned before, under the hood, the 2017 Nissan Terrano will continue to feature the same 1.5 litre diesel engine that comes in two states of tune 84 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque and a more powerful version making 108 bhp and 243 Nm of peak torque. The latter gets the option of either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit while the 84 bhp version gets a 5-speed manual unit as standard. There is also a petrol version which features a 1.6 litre K4M motor that makes 103 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.