Nissan Appoints New Chairman And Regional VP - Marketing And Sales For Africa, Middle East and India Region

Nissan, the Japanese automaker today announced the appointment of two new management leaders for Nissan Group of Africa, Middle East and India (AMI). While Peyman Kargar has been appointed as the Senior Vice President and Chairman of its AMI regions, Kalyana Sivagnanam has joined Nissan as Regional Vice President, Marketing and Sales, both effective from the 1st of April 2017. Kargar, 49, joins Nissan from its Alliance partner Renault, while Sivagnanam was previously working with Ford Motor Company as Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Service.

According to the statement shared by the company, the aforementioned regions have become increasingly significant for Nissan's global business. And these new appointments of Kargar and Sivagnanam will aid in further business development. Nissan already has a strong and growing presence in the region with more than 15,000 employees supporting the business across 87 countries. In fact, the company is the second fastest growing OEMs in India alone.

(L) Peyman Kargar - Chairman and (R) Kalyana Sivagnanam VP Marketing and Sales

As for the new management heads, Peyman Kargar was part of Renault since 1996 in a number of senior management posts spanning engineering, quality, service, projects and aftersales. Before joining Nissan he was Renault's Vice President Sales & Marketing, Africa, the Middle East. Commenting on his appointment, he said: "I am delighted to join Nissan at what is an exciting time for the region. A strong foundation has already been laid in terms of compelling products, strengthening the brand and expanding industrial presence and I'm looking forward to building on this in the coming years."

On the other hand, Sivagnanam will handle four major regional hubs controlling Marketing and Sales, and related functions, in the United Arab Emirates, India, Egypt and South Africa. He said, "This region includes some the fastest-growing, most promising economies in the world. Nissan is committed to offering our customers the best cars and customer service whether they are a first-time car owner buying a Datsun redi-GO in India, or the latest generation of their family to purchase a Nissan Patrol in the Middle East."

Nissan Terrano facelift was launched in India in late March 2017

Specific to India, Nissan has been getting quite active in terms of product strategy. Towards the end of 2016, the carmaker launched its most popular product, the legendary Nissan GT-R and early this month the company came out with the 2017 Nissan Terrano facelift. The X-Trail hybrid is also on the cards for this year and so is the new-gen Micra, although not the one we reviewed sometime back. As for Datsun, redi-GO has been a true success for the company and this year will see the arrival of an AMT and a 1.0 litre variant of the car as well.