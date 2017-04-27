NGT Reserves Its Judgment On The Ban On 10-Year-Old Diesel Vehicles In Delhi-NCR

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today reserved its judgment for the government's submission on the removal of the ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR. The Delhi Government recently asked the Tribunal to remove the ban on older diesel cars in the capital saying they were not major contributors to air pollution. The Central Government argued that the NGT can't prove that 10-year-old or more diesel vehicles are the sole reason for causing pollution and other kinds of fuel - like CNG and petrol cause pollution in different capacities.

The Centre today also told the Green panel that diesel technology, especially for cars has now improved a lot in the last few years. In fact, in the previous hearing, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand, appearing for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, told the green panel that according to an IIT Kanpur study vehicular emissions contribute only 20 per cent to the air pollution and out of this contribution of diesel vehicles is only 0.22 per cent. Talking about the pollutants released by petrol or a CNG vehicle the ASG said that petrol emits carbon dioxide, while CNG too causes pollution as it is high on nitrogen oxides.

As a response to this, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar had said, "You (Centre) say that every kind of fuel causes some or the other kind of pollution. Then by your logic either every type of vehicle should be banned, or everything should be allowed. What is the solution?" The ASG replied that all her arguments were backed by scientific studies and the government was for strict checking of pollution under control (PUC) norms.

While we are still waiting for more updates on today's proceedings, it's clear that even today's hearing remained inconclusive.