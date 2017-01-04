Next Generation Volkswagen Vento Spied In Brazil For The First Time

Work has commenced on the new generation Volkswagen Polo hatchback that will also spawn a new sedan, better known as the new generation Volkswagen Vento in India. While the launch details are scarce, the new Volkswagen Vento was spied testing in Brazil for the first time recently, revealing a host of new details about the model. VW will be taking the next generation of the sedan to newer markets including Brazil, where it will replace the ageing Volkswagen Voyage.

2018 Volkswagen Vento Side Spied

The next generation Volkswagen Vento, like the new Polo, will be based on the automaker's MQB A0 architecture. The spy shots reveal a host of details and gives better insight on what to expect from the new model. The three-box styling has been retained, but changes will include new bumpers, LED headlamps with DRLs and LED tail lights.

Furthermore, the new generation Volkswagen Vento will get a longer wheelbase of 2560 mm, a 7 mm improvement over the outgoing version. This, in turn, will translate to better legroom at the rear. The new model is also expected to be lighter by 70 kg over the existing version, which is certain to help in delivering improved efficiency. The C-pillar also witnesses changes.

The 2018 Vento will get a slightly larger wheelbase over the current model



While the interiors are yet be seen, you expect an improved touchscreen infotainment system, connectivity options and features on offer. There will also be better materials, new dashboard design and possibly better cabin space as well. Other salient bits could include climate control, cruise control, ambient lights, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility among other options.

With respect to powertrain options, the new generation Volkswagen Polo and Vento are expected to feature a host of engines right from the 1.0, 1.2, 1.4 or 1.6-litre or bigger petrol engines depending on the market. In India, the 1.2-litre TSI petrol and 1.5-litre TDI diesel are likely to continue under the hood, while transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and 7-speed DSG automatic on the sedan.