Next-Generation SsangYong Rexton Revealed In Official Sketches

SsangYong Rexton W
25.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
As seen in the sketches, the SsangYong Y400 SUV looks butch with the styling evolved from the LIV-2 Concept. The overall lines from the concept have been toned down but elements have been retained on the bumper and bold grille. You can also see the LED DRLs above the headlamp cluster, while the accentuated wheel arches give it the brawny appeal. The bonnet also gets muscular lines extending up to the A-pillar. At the sides, the sketch houses massive alloy wheels while the shoulder line is slightly raked and adds to the sharp look of the SUV.
Inside, the sketch reveals a minimal and upmarket look on the next-generation SsangYong Rexton. The cabin gets the 9.2-inch infotainment system that will host features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and even Wi-Fi connectivity. A massive centre console will host all the functional buttons, while special attention will be paid to rear passenger comfort as well. Other features that expected on the new Rexton include rear passenger seat displays, ambient lighting, captain seats with massage function and a host of active and passive safety features.
Based on a ladder-on-frame construction, the next-generation SsangYong Rexton features a completely new chassis while the model is also expected to grow in dimensions with more liberating cabin space. Engine options will include the 2.2 litre turbocharged diesel that is expected to make around 184 bhp and a healthy 400 Nm of torque, along with a 2.0 litre petrol that will make around 225 bhp of power. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed automatic.
