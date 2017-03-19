Next-Gen Volkswagen Polo Caught On Camera Sans Camouflage

Talks about the next-generation Volkswagen Polo have been going around for quite a while now. We know that the German automaker has already started working on the new-gen Polo and a couple of new spy shots have now surfaced online affirming the reports. The new Volkswagen Polo was spotted in South Africa and the car is expected to hit the global markets later this year, possibly after a debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show. India, however, is likely to get the new-gen Volkswagen Polo only in 2018.

Based on the new images, we could tell that Volkswagen has made some major changed to the new Polo's design and styling. Even though the silhouette of the car is very much similar to the current generation Polo, the overall appearance has changed. The new-gen Volkswagen Polo is all-new underneath, as the car is now built on the company's tried and tested MQB platform, which underpins an array of cars under the Volkswagen Group, like - the Audi Q2, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Passat and others. In terms of styling, the new Polo gets a new face with is accentuated by a pair of new headlamps with angular light patterns, a slightly restyled grille with chrome highlights, a new front bumper that appears to house two levels of intake ports and with trapezoidal LED foglamps.

New-Gen Volkswagen Polo Spied

The profile of the car looks hardly unchanged but the new Polo seems to get more prominent character lines the makes the new design look much sharper. This is specifically noticed from the rear from the new hatch with geometric lines, a roof-mounted spoiler, new taillamps and the redesigned rear bumper. The test mule in question here is still in its early stages so we don't have any alloys here and only steel wheels, but the car does offer a rear windshield wiper.

While there aren't any images of the cabin yet, we can safely assume that the interiors will also go through a major makeover. It is said that the new Polo will include VW's fully digital instrument cluster and an advanced infotainment system along with new upholstery, new dashboard layout and better safety features. Globally, the new Volkswagen Polo will now offer 12 powertrain options. Apart from an array of 3-cylinders and 4-cylinder engines, a hybrid powertrain is also said to be on the cards. The India-bound model, however, is expected to continue with the same petrol and diesel engine options that are currently used in the outgoing Polo.