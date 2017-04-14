New York International Auto Show: Top 7

Here's my pick for the Top 7 cars that caught my eye at the on-going New York International Auto Show.

1. Toyota FT-4X Concept:

The Toyota FT-4X Concept could become the future rival of the Jeep Wrangler

Modern yet retro, cute yet rugged, urban-chic yet country-strong. That is what you are supposed to get from this design concept from Toyota that has surprised many. The FT-4X could be Toyota's Wrangler rival. The fact that it invokes the very cool, but now phased out FJ Cruiser is what gets my attention!

2. Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC 63 S Coupe:

This is the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 SUV

The GLC gets a fresh dose of adrenaline from AMG. As if the GLC 43 variants weren't powerful (or mad) enough, the world now gets the GLC 63 twins. The SUV version has the now familiar AMG V8 with 470 horses. But the S variant of the Coupé gets the higher output spec - 503 bhp - whoa! I can't wait to get behind the wheel on them both!

And Here's the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe

3. Range Rover Velar:

British pop star Ellie Goulding was there at the unveiling of Range Rove Velar at NY Auto Show

Sure we have featured this car from its global debut in Geneva already. But the new clean lines and flowing silhouette can keep you weak in the knees for ever! And therefore we bring it back to this countdown too. Throw in British pop star Ellie Goulding into the mix and it was a very successful presentation by Land Rover, into the Range Rover brand's number one global market - the NYC area!

4. Lexus LS 500h:

The Lexus LS 500h was unveiled in India during the launch of the Lexus brand

When Lexus launched in India a few weeks ago, this car was shown only as a design study with the promise that it will be launched subsequently. The LS is Lexus' flagship model, and the new 500h looks ample, luxurious and has amazing presence. That front grille alone can mesmerise you endlessly!

5. Lincoln Navigator:

The Lincon Navigator at the New York Auto Show

Massive and completely outrageous - thats the production version of Lincoln's new Navigator. Ford's luxury brand had brought the concept version of the Navigator to the same show last year, and now has this a year later. A 3.5 litre V6 with a 10 speed transmission is what powers this ostentatious beast.

6. Kia Rio:

Kia Rio is based on the Hyundai i20 that is sold in India

Unobtrusive and humble, the new generation Kia Rio hits US shores as sedan and hatch. Based on the Hyundai i20 the sedan in particular becomes important for us as its on the list of likelies when Kia debuts operations in India. It will go up against the likes of the City though, and its compact proportions, and slightly cramped rear may go against it.

7. Dodge Challenger SRT Demon:

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is faster, crazier and more mental than the Hellcat

The SRT division at Chrysler has made the challenger even faster, even crazier, and even more mental than its Hellcat version. So get this - 840 bhp of mad, raw power. Snap-on tools to change to skinny front tyres when you reach the drag strip. This takes American muscle car to a whole new level!

Also interesting to me are the Infiniti QX80 and Subaru Ascent concept SUVs - both big badass brutes - and the Genesis GV 80 concept SUV. All are in contention for bizarre front grilles methinks - though the Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX450d, and the Bentley Bentayga could also run in that pageant!