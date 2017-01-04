New Yamaha FZ 250 Teaser Leaked Ahead Of Launch

We recently told you that Yamaha Motor India is gearing up to launch a new motorcycle in the market on 24th January and also sent us an invite about the same. While the company is mum about its next big offering, a new teaser doing rounds on social media gives us a first real image of the upcoming motorcycle that is expected to be called the Yamaha FZ 250.

The teaser has apparently been leaked by a Yamaha dealer and gives a brief look at the front of the upcoming motorcycle. Touted to be the 250cc version of the FZ, a sleek headlamp cluster with DRLs graces the front, while you also see the telescopic front forks and the larger air shrouds flanking either side of the fuel tank. The teaser matches closely to the spy shots that emerged a few weeks ago and will mark a major step for the manufacturer as it aims to offer a cost effective quarter-litre street-fighter.

Yamaha FZ 250 spy shot

Now, Yamaha already sells the Fazer 250 in the Brazilian market, which could be tweaked for the Indian market and could be re-badged as the Yamaha FZ 250 in the country. So, you can expect power figures to be similar with a 250cc single-cylinder engine doing duty and churning out around 20bhp and 20Nm of torque, while paired to a 5-speed transmission. Previous spy images have also confirmed that the FZ 250 will be an air-cooled unit, assisted by an oil-cooler. That said, it could be likely that Yamaha India has tweaked the power output on the Indian version.

Other features that are expected on the new Yamaha FZ 250 include a monoshock rear suspension, dual disc brakes, all-digital instrument console, automatic headlamp on (AHO) function and possibly ABS as well.

Yamaha Fazer 250 sold in Brazil

The 200cc premium motorcycle segment has been expanding with a host of options available in the market. Currently, it is the Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V that rule the roost being the powerful and cost effective options, and Yamaha would be looking to break this space with the FZ 250. Most likely to be a completely localised model, pricing can be expected to start from ₹ 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it competitive with other products, without entering into the R15's territory. That said, a detailed look at the model will be available towards the end of this month. Make sure to keep watching this space for complete updates.