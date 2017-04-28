New Volvo XC60 Rolls Off The Production Line In Sweden

Volvo has started production of the XC60 SUV that premiered at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. The first example of the Volvo XC60, a T5 AWD Inscription in Crystal White, rolled off the production line in the company's Torslanda plant in Sweden on 26 April. The latest iteration of the XC60 is the fourth model based on Volvo's in-house-developed SPA vehicle architecture. The model series became the best-selling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe since it was first launched nine years ago. In fact, the Volvo XC60 represents nearly 30 per cent of the carmaker's total global sales. Offered with a plethora of new technology including three advanced driver-assistance features, the new XC60 is hailed as one of the safest cars ever made.

Magnus Nilsson, vice president of the Torslanda plant, said: "This is a proud day for everyone at the plant. We have worked hard in recent weeks and months to prepare Torslanda for this latest new Volvo model, and now we are ready to start delivering new XC60s to customers."

The new Volvo XC60 is based on the company's SPA architecture

The new Volvo XC60 comes loaded with safety technologies; the company has added Steer Assist functionality to City Safety, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, and the optional Blind Spot Information systems in order to provide automatic steering assistance or support to help the driver avoid potential collisions. Pilot Assist, Volvo's advanced semi-autonomous driver-assistance system, is also offered as an option with the new XC60.

The new XC60 is offered with a wide range of powertrain options across the world: the 401 bhp T8 Twin Engine petrol plug-in hybrid, the 250 bhp T5 petrol, the 315 bhp T6 petrol, and the 187 bhp D4 and the 231 bhp D5 with PowerPulse technology diesel engines.

The new Volvo XC60 is also scheduled to arrive in India though the company has not yet divulged any details about the timeline.